20 May 2022

Indonesia is set to make the transition to gateless electronic toll collection with the introduction of a multi-lane free flow (MLFF) system, which will replace the traditional toll gate payment system in use now. The country’s director-general of land transportation, Budi Setiyadi, said that the plan is for the MLFF payment system to be introduced on tolled roads and implemented by the end of this year or 2023 by the latest.

He said that the matter had been brought up to relevant parties such as the toll road regulatory agency (BPJT), and hoped that the system – which is still undergoing trials – would be in place before 2023, as Kompas reports. “Hopefully, (the implementation) will be fast because in some countries it has been done like that too,” he told reporters at a land transportation event yesterday.

The BPJT has targeted implementation of the MLFF system in Java and Bali by the end of 2022, and it was reported last year that the country hoped to have the system implemented nationwide in 2023. The system for Indonesia – which will allow vehicle pass-throughs at speeds of 40 to 50 km/h – is provided by Hungarian company Roatex through local Indonesian firm PT Roatex Indonesia Toll System. The new system is expected to bring an end to queues at toll gates and shorten travel time and improve efficiency.

According to the report, the MLFF system uses global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology and performs transactions through an application on smartphones – GPS will determine the vehicle’s location via satellite tracking and the map-matching process will run in the central system. When the vehicle exits the toll road and the map-matching process ends, the system will calculate the fare.

Previously, PT Roatex said it was prepared for the eventuality of individuals who may attempt passage into highways without detection and therefore payment, and had two preventive systems in place. The first is a fixed gantry at each highway entry point, which will be equipped with surveillance modules including cameras that will identify every vehicle that passes through the entry into the highway.

The second is a mobile control unit that enlists surveillance personnel, who will carry out the same functions as those of the fixed gantries in collecting data on all vehicles entering the highway. Data for vehicles that have been registered, as well as those yet to be registered for entry into the MLFF-implemented highways will be collected, as there will be a possibility of the latter entering the highway without the required registration. Data collected on unauthorised vehicles will be channeled to the police for subsequent action.

Meanwhile, Malaysia – which is still in the process of making the switch to radio-frequency identification (RFID) for electronic toll collection – is only expected to move to a MLFF system by 2025. Under the system, toll payment will be collected via RFID, working together with an automated number plate recognition (ANPR) system.

Last year, it was reported that a MLFF trial by Green Packet on the Besraya highway was to have begun early this year, but no further news has emerged since then. As for toll evasion under the MLFF, the government has said it is looking to implement a new law that will penalise toll evaders.