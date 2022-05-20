In Lifestyle / By Paul Tan / 20 May 2022 5:25 pm / 0 comments

If you love both cars and Lego sets, you’ll be interested in this one – a new 3,776 piece Lego Technic set featuring the Ferrari Daytona SP3.

Lego has not officially announced this, but there have been various reports of it appearing on retail websites with a price of 399.99 USD and an official release date of August 1 2022, perhaps prematurely as the listings have been taken down now.

The new Lego Technics Ferrari Daytona SP3 will supposedly feature a rotating engine and doors that can open, which is to be expected considering it is part of the Lego Technics range.

Local Lego seller MrBrickHunt has already opened pre-orders for the set for RM1,699.90 under Shopee’s 20 day pre-order terms, so if you’re interested you can place an order.

If you’re wondering what the real thing costs, you’re looking at a cool RM8.4 million (before taxes) for one of these, if you’re even chosen to buy one in the first place. Under the hood is a normally aspirated 6.5 litre V12, spinning to a stratospheric 9,500 rpm to make 840 PS and 697 Nm of torque.