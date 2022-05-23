In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 23 May 2022 1:01 pm / 6 comments

This is the new Mitsubishi eK X EV, essentially a close cousin of the Nissan Sakura, with both being all-electric kei cars. Developed and manufactured by the Nissan Mitsubishi Kei Vehicle (NMKV) joint venture, the eK X EV features the same powertrain as the Sakura, albeit styled to resemble the current eK X launched back in 2019.

Said powertrain consists of an underfloor-mounted 20 kWh, 350-volt lithium-ion battery that provides up to 180 km of range following the WLTC standard. The battery powers an MM48 electric motor driving the front wheels that is rated at 64 PS (63 hp or 47 kW) and 195 Nm of torque, with the former meeting kei car regulations in Japan.

Like the Sakura, it takes eight hours to fully recharge the battery to 100% using a 2.9-kW AC input (Type 1 connection), or about 40 minutes to get to 80% with a 30-kW DC input (CHAdeMO connection). There’s also support for vehicle-to-home (V2H) as well as vehicle-to-load (V2L) bidirectional charging so the vehicle can serve as an emergency power source or to power electronics when required.

Design-wise, eK X EV is nearly a carbon copy of its non-EV counterpart, featuring the same X-shaped face, dual-tier headlamp configuration (upper DRLs, lower mains), “floating roof” look with partially blacked-out C-pillars, vertical taillights and overall boxy shape.

There are differences if you look closely, as the upper portion of the eK X EV’s grille is closed off with black trim that is accompanied by silver accents. The corner fog lamps are also rectangular in shape instead of circles like on the internal combustion engine eK X.

It’s the same story on the inside, as Mitsubishi’s pint-sized EV doesn’t get the Sakura’s dashboard, but instead carries over the one fitted to the eK X. Like the exterior, it isn’t an exact duplicate, as the elevated console that houses the gear shift lever and climate controls is made to appear more contemporary and resembles what you’ll find in the Sakura.

Elsewhere, the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system are different from what the eK X gets, the latter coming in seven- or nine-inch sizes depending on the variant. Both options – the base G and top-spec P – come with Mi-Pilot, which is what Mitsubishi calls its safety and driver assistance suite.

Standard systems include autonomous emergency braking, lane departure alert and assist, automatic high beam, pedal misapplication control and traffic sign recognition. These add to passive systems like seven airbags, vehicle stability control, ABS, EBD, front and rear parking sensors and hill start assist.

As for other features, there’s LED lighting (headlamps, DRLs, taillights; fog lamps only on the P), black or grey fabric upholstery (synthetic leather is optional), six speakers, keyless entry and start, Mitsubishi Connect (optional for the G) as well as 14-inch (G only) or 15-inch (P only) wheels.

The eK X EV’s two variants is one less than the Sakura’s three, and pricing starts from 2.398 million yen (RM82,638) for the G, while the P retails for 2,932,600 yen (RM101,052). These figures are well beyond the ICE-powered eK X’s price range of between 1.463 million and 1,688,500 yen (RM50,412 and RM58,183).

However, thanks to Japan’s subsidies for clean energy vehicles, customers will enjoy 550,000 yen (RM18,952) off, so the actual starting price is from 1.848 million yen (RM63,709). Factor in further reductions that come from the eco-car and light vehicle tax schemes as well as municipal subsidies – 450,000 yen (RM15,512) in Tokyo – the eK X EV can be had for as little as 1.018 million yen (RM35,092).





