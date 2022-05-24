In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 24 May 2022 4:20 pm / 1 comment

The Nissan Serena looks set to get a facelift in Malaysia this year, at least according to a dealer’s post on Facebook. The MPV, which is still in its fifth generation (C27), was first introduced here back in 2018 and is currently offered with the S-Hybrid powertrain and two variants – 2.0L Highway Star and 2.0L Premium Highway Star (available with the Black Package or Two-Tone Package).

As far as design changes go, the latest Serena features a tidier V-motion grille with slim chrome slats and a revised mesh. The grille’s more discreet chrome edges also extend into the headlamps, which retain their shape, but now appear conjoined as a result. Elsewhere, the front and rear bumpers have been slightly reprofiled, while the taillights remain the same before.

The revisions for the Highway Star version (that’s the one we get for the pre-facelift model) pictured here are a little more substantial, including a double V-motion grille that stretches further down to the centre air intake.

This is accompanied by a black surround and chrome inserts, as well as a more aggressive front bumper sporting L-shaped inserts at the corners that house the fog lamps. Those inserts are repeated for the rear bumper too, and the Highway Star’s taillight clusters are larger, extend further down the vehicle’s sides and feature a unique lighting signature.

Inside, the Serena gets some minor trim changes and a redesigned instrument cluster but otherwise remains largely the same to the pre-facelift model. This applies to both standard and Highway Star versions of the MPV.

The FB post did not include a full list of specifications, but it did state that the updated Serena will come with active safety systems like autonomous emergency braking (AEB), lane departure warning and a blind spot monitor.

The current Serena we have now doesn’t have such systems and its safety kit for both variants include six airbags, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), traction control, hill start assist, an around view monitor with Intelligent Moving Object Detection (i-MOD) and Intelligent Driver Alertness (i-DA). The MPV is a rather popular option for car buyers here, so having a more robust set of safety features would certainly be welcomed.

Other systems added as part of the facelift include Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Emergency Assist for Pedal Misapplication. The optional ProPILOT semi-autonomous driving feature that was introduced when the C27 first debuted also gets a revamp to provide improved speed control for smoother braking in various driving conditions and is better at maintaining the driver’s set speed.

No mention of what will power the new Serena when it is launched here, although we should expect the same S-Hybrid powertrain as before. This consists of a MR20DD 2.0 litre direct-injected four-cylinder petrol engine with 150 PS at 6,000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm.

Paired with an Xtronic CVT, the mill works with an SM24 ECO electric motor rated at 2.6 PS and 48 Nm that acts as an alternator and starter motor, helping to control the idling stop system, energy recuperation and providing acceleration assistance.

In Japan, the S-Hybrid is one of two powertrains offered, with the other being Nissan’s e-Power system that features an EM57 electric motor (136 PS and 320 Nm) that is juiced by a HR12DE 1.2 litre three-cylinder engine (84 PS and 103 Nm) – the engine has no direct connection to the wheels.

