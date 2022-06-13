The C27-generation Nissan Serena facelift is now open for booking in Malaysia on the Nissan Malaysia website. Prices start from below RM150,000, according to the company, with two variants offered – the 2.0L Highway Star and the 2.0L Premium Highway Star Package, the latter to be priced below RM165,000.
Powered by the same 150 PS/200 Nm MR20DD 2.0 litre direct-injection four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), and is augmented by a 2.6 PS/ 48 Nm motor that serves as the starter and alternator, and handles the idle stop system, recuperation and drive assistance.
The 2022 facelift for Nissan’s MPV now adds active safety to its feature set, including autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and blind spot warning as well as rear cross traffic alert.
Also listed as part of the 2022 Serena’s active safety features are hill start assist, VDC (stability control), traction control, ABS, EBD with brake assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors for the second row, and a dual-channel (front and rear) video recorder that is standard on the Premium variant, but optional on the base 2.0L Highway Star. For passive safety, both variants get six airbags.
Conveniences offered by the 2022 Nissan Serena facelift – as on the pre-facelift – include a “dual back door” split-tailgate arrangement, kick motion-operated hands-free sliding doors on both sides, as well as a total of seven USB ports throughout the cabin.
Seating in the 2022 Serena offers Zero Gravity technology for the front and second rows, and can be set up in up to 13 configurations, where the second row gets captain chairs and the third row seats offer sliding adjustment with a tip-to-fold function for added cargo space when not in use by passengers.
Upholstery is fabric on the base Highway Star variant with leatherette trim offered as an option, while the Premium Highway Star Package brings combination leather trim featuring premium quilted Nappa leather in black or brown. Air-conditioning is a dual-zone system, with control switches offered in the second- and third-row seats.
Infotainment on the base 2.0L Highway Star variant is comprised of a 6.75-inch infotainment unit that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the Premium variant offers the same smartphone integration set through a nine-inch touchscreen display; audio comes courtesy of a six-speaker system across both variants. Meanwhile, the driver gets a seven-inch full colour display.
The 2022 Nissan Serena facelift will be offered in a total of seven exterior colours – Brilliant White, Tungsten Silver and Diamond Black for the base Highway Star, and a two-tone finish comprised of a contrasting Diamond Black roof and pillars finish for the same three colours, in addition to Radiant Red for the Premium trim variant.
Too expensive for average joe. What to do.
What to do? Work harder or drive a Proton
Nissan is also better choice by working harder. Quality and service center is the best
So? That’s why there’s the Exora and Alza for average joes.. This is a perfect example of a low-status mentality. Live within your means or aim higher and get there.
I’m sorry guys, I meant the price is not worth it for this car. If I have the money, better spent elsewhere, not on cars.
Nissan is the best. Buy Nissan Serena
the current model is 2nd best.
epower is the best of the best.
Finally, 9” touchscreen is available
Tiba-tiba terbangun dari tidur. Ingatkan jual barang antik, lupa pulak asalnya jual kereta rupanya.
Price increase again. We do not need government subsidize petrol, just give us cheaper car. Here suck us thru high tax, there crying no money to subsidize petrol while we are producing ourselves. If we buy at rm10, we say we lost rm10. But where we produce at rm2 and free to someone, you lost rm2 or rm10? Really confusing?
Still no active driving assistance?
Did you read what the Serena facelift about to launch in previous article says? There is! It comes with AEB, lane departure warning, blind spot monitor so far
https://paultan.org/2022/05/24/2022-nissan-serena-facelift-in-malaysia-mpv-to-be-launched-soon/
Yeap,
At least ada AEB.
Dont know how to read article?
Though no e-power, still using same hybrid engine, but benefits for fuel economy
Why need driving assistance? Learn how to drive!
And plus, Nissan and its CVT trans. Please….. CVT is a failed design for passenger vehicles. It should not be in the market. Those trans does not last. Plus, Nissan’s worldwide bad reputation for its CVT for donkey years…. no thanks.
Just give 8 seater variant, stripped to 99k.
no e-power, I will keep my old prius.