In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / 13 June 2022 11:52 am / 18 comments

The C27-generation Nissan Serena facelift is now open for booking in Malaysia on the Nissan Malaysia website. Prices start from below RM150,000, according to the company, with two variants offered – the 2.0L Highway Star and the 2.0L Premium Highway Star Package, the latter to be priced below RM165,000.

Powered by the same 150 PS/200 Nm MR20DD 2.0 litre direct-injection four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), and is augmented by a 2.6 PS/ 48 Nm motor that serves as the starter and alternator, and handles the idle stop system, recuperation and drive assistance.

The 2022 facelift for Nissan’s MPV now adds active safety to its feature set, including autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and blind spot warning as well as rear cross traffic alert.

Click to enlarge

Also listed as part of the 2022 Serena’s active safety features are hill start assist, VDC (stability control), traction control, ABS, EBD with brake assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors for the second row, and a dual-channel (front and rear) video recorder that is standard on the Premium variant, but optional on the base 2.0L Highway Star. For passive safety, both variants get six airbags.

Conveniences offered by the 2022 Nissan Serena facelift – as on the pre-facelift – include a “dual back door” split-tailgate arrangement, kick motion-operated hands-free sliding doors on both sides, as well as a total of seven USB ports throughout the cabin.

Seating in the 2022 Serena offers Zero Gravity technology for the front and second rows, and can be set up in up to 13 configurations, where the second row gets captain chairs and the third row seats offer sliding adjustment with a tip-to-fold function for added cargo space when not in use by passengers.

Upholstery is fabric on the base Highway Star variant with leatherette trim offered as an option, while the Premium Highway Star Package brings combination leather trim featuring premium quilted Nappa leather in black or brown. Air-conditioning is a dual-zone system, with control switches offered in the second- and third-row seats.

Infotainment on the base 2.0L Highway Star variant is comprised of a 6.75-inch infotainment unit that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the Premium variant offers the same smartphone integration set through a nine-inch touchscreen display; audio comes courtesy of a six-speaker system across both variants. Meanwhile, the driver gets a seven-inch full colour display.

The 2022 Nissan Serena facelift will be offered in a total of seven exterior colours – Brilliant White, Tungsten Silver and Diamond Black for the base Highway Star, and a two-tone finish comprised of a contrasting Diamond Black roof and pillars finish for the same three colours, in addition to Radiant Red for the Premium trim variant.

GALLERY: C27 Nissan Serena facelift