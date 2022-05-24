In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 May 2022 9:41 am / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that BQY, AML and VJB are the next number plate series up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Selangor’s latest running number series is ‘BQY’, and it will be open for tender on May 25, which is tomorrow. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on May 29. As usual, the results will be out the following day, May 30. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Available now on JPJ eBid is the Perak series ‘AML’. The bidding period started on May 23 and will close at 10pm on May 27. Similarly, the WPKL ‘VJB’ series opened on May 21 and the tender period is till 10pm tomorrow (May 25). Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

BQY is the closest one can get to BOY since the letter O is not available. AML can stand for Aston Martin Lagonda, the four-door Gaydon made in the 1980s that is probably the most angular car design ever, and the name of the company itself. Some car nuts might recall seeing pictures of Aston Martins in AML plates, which are probably owned by the carmaker and sometimes used on its UK press fleet.

New car coming soon and want a nice/meaningful number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.