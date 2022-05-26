In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 May 2022 8:17 am / 0 comments

Mika Kallio testing the KymiRing circuit in 2019

Scheduled to take place in July, the Finnish Grand Prix has been taken off the 2022 MotoGP calendar. A press statement by organisers Dorna stated the decision was made due to “current circumstances” creating delays and putting ongoing work at the new KymiRing circuit at risk.

The MotoGP round in Finland has been postponed to 2023, with no announcement of a replacement race venue for the weekend of July 10. This means the MotoGP calendar for this year is reduced to 20 rounds with no races at all between the June 26 round in Assen, Netherlands and the August 7 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Announced in 2017, the KymiRing circuit in Kuovula was initially expected to host a MotoGP race in 2019 but was delayed due to construction work. The worldwide Covid-19 pandemic saw further delays to the circuit’s debut in 2020 and 2021 while the current conflict in Ukraine has now put a different consideration on things.

Located about 110 km north of Finland’s capital city of Helsinki, KymiRing circuit is 4.6 km long running clockwise, and contains 18 corners, evenly split between left- and right-handers. Assuming the MotoGP is held in 2023 as scheduled, it will mark the return of of the Finnish Grand Prix, an event absent from Finnish motorsports since the last motorcycle Grand Prix at Imatra in 1982, 40 years ago.