In Local News, Technology / 9 June 2022

Puspakom has announced that transactions for all vehicle inspections at all 54 centres nationwide will be cashless from July 1, 2022, it said in a statement.

Customers may make payments for Puspakom services via credit and debit cards as well as via e-wallet, and the move to cashless transactions have been found to save time and be more secure, as well as being in line with Puspakom’s aspirations of fully digitising its business.

Cashless and paperless, electronic production of inspection reports and receipts have already been implemented since April last year, though payments by cash were still permitted at the time due to a small segment of the customer base who have yet to use e-wallets, debit cards or credit cards, said Puspakom CEO Shukor Ismail.

Data has shown that more than 90% of Puspakom customers have been using cashless transactions at all branches nationwide, which shows that cashless payment has become the method of choice as it is quicker and easier, Shukor said. This is also safer from a hygiene standpoint, he added.

Puspakom currently accepts payments through several e-wallets including the Puspakom e-wallet, Maybank QRPay, GrabPay, Touch ‘n Go eWallet, Boost, WeChat Pay and Alipay at all Puspakom vehicle inspection centres nationwide.

Since 2017, Puspakom has accepted online payments via FPX, debit and credit cards as well as the aforementioned Puspakom e-wallet for vehicle inspection appointments scheduled through the MyPuspakom system, the firm said.