In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 11 May 2022 3:22 pm / 0 comments

After going missing from the Apple App Store for a few days, the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app is now back and available for download by iPhone users.

As at the time of writing, version 1.7.73 of the eWallet app is the latest (uploaded today on May 11, 2022) to be listed on the App Store and appears to still retain the same features as before. These include the ability to reload the Enhanced Touch ‘n Go Card using near-field communication (NFC) technology as well as the GOpinjam digital personal loan service.

The mentioned features were previously speculated to breach the App Store’s terms and guidelines, resulting in the app’s removal. However, it looks like any previous issues between Touch ‘n Go and Apple regarding the app have been resolved as iPhone users now have access to these features again. If you’re an Android user, continue as you were.

We still don’t know the actual reason for the app’s removal from the App Store and Touch ‘n Go has yet to provide any clarification. In any case, it’s back and you can continue using it again.