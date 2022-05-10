Are you an iPhone user? Well, we hate to break it to you, but the Touch n’ Go eWallet app is currently unavailable for download on the Apple App Store. The removal of the app reportedly took place during the Hari Raya break, when netizens began reporting of the missing app.
Since the release of the new Enhanced card, more iOS users have tried downloading it, but to no avail. Those who already have the app installed will still be able to use the app and all its features in entirety – just make sure you don’t delete the app. Once you remove it, you can’t download it again.
Speculations for the removal of the app include the use of Near-Field Communication (NFC) tech for Enhanced card reloads and GoPinjam. NFC is known to be a touchy subject for iPhones (limited to Apple Pay only), but that’s unlikely to be the reason, since a number of other apps have been allowed to use the function in the same way TnG did.
GoPinjam is more likely the cause between the two, as Apple doesn’t allow applying for financial loans to a non-bank through apps. We’ve contacted TnG for an official response, but so far there has been no replies yet.
In any case, we will be monitoring the situation closely, and you can expect an update once we get an official word from TnG. For now, iPhone users, please don’t delete the app. Android users, on the other hand… move along, nothing to see here.
Comments
Android is better, no such nonsense rules for users & app developer
Apple’s behavior is the reason why I abandoned IOS since 4 years ago.
Knowing Apple, its more likely TNG did not pay to use NFC function on the phone so they got temporarily borabora until they pay extra royalties.
Anyway, how stupid is their app.. do u know non-msians who registered and verified their personal details dont have the parking function? Yes. You cant pay for parking becos the icon is non-existent!!!
You guys @ TNG are so damn dumb.
Hahahha..sour iphone user
This is the few times that TNG are not the cause of the issue here, so you can stuff it.
Touch n’ Go
While Touch n Go fixes their app for the iPhone so as not to flout Apple’s rules (sometimes apps can be banned for being insecure and enabling exploits to the users’ devices), they should also look into removing the spamware behavior of the app. There should be notification options for their nonsensical promotions and other non-essential messages. Otherwise, even if you haven’t been using the e-Wallet for an entire day and do not receive the corresponding e-Wallet transaction messages (which are important), you will still receive 10 or more promotional garbage for no good reason.
All such apps are the samelarr.
Grab app, Shoppee app, Lazada app, all those ewallets like Boost app, also have a lot of push promo messages. It is how you setup your app will reduce a lot of these messages but not fully remove them.