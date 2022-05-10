In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 10 May 2022 11:01 am / 9 comments

Are you an iPhone user? Well, we hate to break it to you, but the Touch n’ Go eWallet app is currently unavailable for download on the Apple App Store. The removal of the app reportedly took place during the Hari Raya break, when netizens began reporting of the missing app.

Since the release of the new Enhanced card, more iOS users have tried downloading it, but to no avail. Those who already have the app installed will still be able to use the app and all its features in entirety – just make sure you don’t delete the app. Once you remove it, you can’t download it again.

Speculations for the removal of the app include the use of Near-Field Communication (NFC) tech for Enhanced card reloads and GoPinjam. NFC is known to be a touchy subject for iPhones (limited to Apple Pay only), but that’s unlikely to be the reason, since a number of other apps have been allowed to use the function in the same way TnG did.

GoPinjam is more likely the cause between the two, as Apple doesn’t allow applying for financial loans to a non-bank through apps. We’ve contacted TnG for an official response, but so far there has been no replies yet.

In any case, we will be monitoring the situation closely, and you can expect an update once we get an official word from TnG. For now, iPhone users, please don’t delete the app. Android users, on the other hand… move along, nothing to see here.