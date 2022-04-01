In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 1 April 2022 12:52 pm / 0 comments

Touch ‘n Go Group today launched GOpinjam, a digital personal loan service accessible through the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app. The new service is the first time a digital lending solution is being offered by TnG eWallet, having previously introduced financial service propositions in investments (GO+) and insurance.

Developed in partnership with CIMB Bank Berhad, GOpinjam is supported by CIMB’s e-Zi Tunai Personal Loan, offering personal loans from as low as RM100 to a maximum of RM10,000, to users aged 21 to 63 years old.

The repayment period for these loans can range from one week to one year, with no hidden fees or early settlement charges. Fixed interest rates do apply, and they vary from 8% to 36% per annum, depending on the loan tenure.

It should be noted that potential borrowers will require a minimum monthly income of RM800 to gain access to GOpinjam. First-time users who wish to apply will need to submit either a one-month payslip or latest EPF statement along with some basic information for the loan application.

As for returning users, the process is simpler, requiring only verification of the application info (taken from the previous application). Once an application is approved, users will be notified through the TnG eWallet app and the funds will be disbursed either into their e-wallet or CIMB bank account.

The entire process is done digitally through the app, so there’s no need to visit a bank counter. Users can also apply for more than one loan under GOpinjam, so long as each loan amount does not exceed the cap of RM10,000.

“This is a true market first. We researched the landscape thoroughly before building GOpinjam and I feel we’ve come up with a proposition that delivers significant value to our users, at the same time address the pain points of current personal lending propositions,” said Effendy Shahul Hamid, CEO of Touch ‘n Go Group.

“The financial inclusion element was always at the forefront of our thinking, and we expect GOpinjam to be available to those who otherwise would not have been able to access formal credit facilities,” he added.