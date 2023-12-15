TnG LUXE Card Titan edition now on sale – black and gold themed Enhanced NFC card priced at RM25

Touch n Go is now offering a special Touch n Go Enhanced NFC card with a black and gold colour scheme. It’s called the LUXE Card – Titan Edition.

The TnG LUXE Card – Titan Edition is priced at RM25 per card as opposed to the normal NFC card which is priced at RM10. That represents a premium of RM15 over the regular card.

If you’re interested in getting one, you can buy it from either of the links below.

LINK: TnG LUXE Card on Shopee
LINK: TnG LUXE Card on Lazada

Given that this is design called the Titan Edition implies that other editions will be coming up later. What colour scheme would you want in a future card design?

Paul Tan

After dabbling for years in the IT industry, Paul Tan initially began this site as a general blog covering various topics of personal interest. With an increasing number of readers paying rapt attention to the motoring stories, one thing led to another and the rest, as they say, is history.

 

Comments

  • newme on Dec 15, 2023 at 4:53 pm

    Still you need to pay toll. Just that with this card, you can pay in style.
    For B40, you can trick others into thinking its an Amex Centurion.

  • Try hard on Dec 15, 2023 at 5:02 pm

    The advent of Touch ‘n Go in Malaysia since 1997 established a market monopoly. With recent government changes, alternatives for toll payments on highways, public transport, parking, and other services will soon be permissible.

    Touch ‘n Go is currently intensifying its marketing efforts to bolster its presence. We can foresee it will end up like Astro in a liberated market.

    Anwar menang, monopoly kena game, rakyat happy!

  • 4.7L SUV on Dec 15, 2023 at 6:10 pm

    Premium credit card let you enjoy premium services. Premium tng card let have premium tng card. They look a lot like Honda, trying to be premium with subpar interior and a CVT.

