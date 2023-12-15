TnG LUXE Card Titan edition now on sale – black and gold themed Enhanced NFC card priced at RM25

Posted in Local News / By Paul Tan / December 15 2023 4:34 pm

Touch n Go is now offering a special Touch n Go Enhanced NFC card with a black and gold colour scheme. It’s called the LUXE Card – Titan Edition.

The TnG LUXE Card – Titan Edition is priced at RM25 per card as opposed to the normal NFC card which is priced at RM10. That represents a premium of RM15 over the regular card.

If you’re interested in getting one, you can buy it from either of the links below.

LINK: TnG LUXE Card on Shopee

LINK: TnG LUXE Card on Lazada

Given that this is design called the Titan Edition implies that other editions will be coming up later. What colour scheme would you want in a future card design?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.