In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 28 September 2022 4:13 pm / 1 comment

As part of its long-term collaboration to raise funds for non-governmental organisation United Voice, Touch ‘n Go (TnG) has announced the introduction of a series of limited edition Enhanced TnG cards with NFC featuring selected artwork from an assortment of United Voice artists.

The company has purchased 10 paintings, one from each artist, and these paintings have been incorporated into the specially-designed Touch ‘n Go cards. The paintings are being displayed at an art exhibition at NU Sentral, which runs until October 5, and the limited edition NFC cards will be sold exclusively at the event.

According to TnG, 4,000 pieces of each card design will be available, translating to 40,000 pieces in total. Given that the aim is to raise funds for United Voice, the special edition NFC cards are priced higher than the normal NFC cards, going for RM25 each (the regular NFC card costs RM10). Each purchase is limited to two cards per person.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the cards will be channelled to United Voice for their daily operations as well as projects to drive new revenue and employment opportunities for their members, such as mobile coffee carts, sewing workshops and entrepreneurship programmes.

Set up in 2005, United Voice is Malaysia’s first NGO to be run by persons with learning disabilities. It champions self-advocacy to reduce the isolation of people with learning disabilities such as Down syndrome, autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and cerebral palsy, providing them with the tools, training, platforms and experience to take control of their lives.

If you’ve been hunting for an Enhanced TnG Card with NFC, here’s your chance to grab one. While it may cost more than the standard card, it’s still cheaper than what scalpers have been charging for regular NFC cards, and you’re also helping a worthy cause.

You can buy it at the event at NU Sentral until October 5, 2022.