In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 24 August 2022 8:43 pm / 0 comments

Demand for the new Enhanced Touch ‘n Go Card has been such that the card, which features near-field communication (NFC) capability, has been somewhat of an elusive find for many. If you’re still on the lookout for one, you’ll be able to make an online purchase for it tomorrow morning via the Touch ‘n Go (TnG) eWallet mobile app.

As The Star reports, a notification was sent out on the eWallet app earlier today informing users that the NFC-enabled TnG cards will be coming back in stock tomorrow morning (August 25) at 10am in the app.

However, there’s a catch, as in a cap on how many cards you can buy – according to the report, the company is limiting purchases to one card per user order, which is down from the previous maximum of two cards per order.

The move is seemingly to address earlier complaints from consumers that scalpers were somehow able to obtain an unspecified number of the enhanced cards during the previous batch releases, and had been reselling them online at several times the original price.

The new Enhanced version of the Touch ‘n Go card essentially enables the topping up of credit to be done with an NFC-capable smartphone and the eWallet app, thus giving users the option of bypassing physical reload locations such as kiosks and retail outlets. According to TnG, the new card also gains improved encryption for better security.

As with the previous version of the card, credit balance on the Enhanced version of the card continues to be separate from that of the eWallet, though this too can be linked using the PayDirect function. Non-PayDirect transactions will continue to withdraw from the physical card’s balance.