No, your TnG RFID pilot tags are not going to expire

Posted in Local News / By Paul Tan / November 27 2023 9:38 am

Touch n Go is currently running a promotion for pilot program users where they can get a new tag to replace their old one for RM19.50 including shipping, which is a discount of RM20.50 from the original RM40 cost (RM35+RM5 shipping).

The intention of this promo was to offer any pilot users who have experienced wear and tears on their tags a discounted price for a replacement. Pilot users have had their tags installed since 2018, so it’s been 5 years of exposure to the sun and weather now.

A clause in the campaign FAQ mentioned that pilot tags would be automatically terminated on January 31 2024. Many took this to mean that all pilot tags would be ceasing to function by that date. Some also assumed that all RFID tags had a 5 year expiry date upon which they had to be replaced.

TnG has now clarified that this is not the case. Only pilot tags for those who participated in the discounted tag promo would be terminated as the assumption is a user had already ordered a new one under the promo campaign.

In addition, TnG clarified that RFID tags have no expiry date set on them. Please read their statement below in full for the full picture.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.