In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 15 June 2022 4:29 pm / 0 comments

Perodua has begun teasing the 2022 Alza (codenamed D27A) in a new video posted to its social media channels. The video, which actually focuses more on the carmaker’s Smart Build sustainable blueprint, contains several shots of the upcoming Alza, although the finer details are harder to make out because of the dark setting.

Based on what we can see, it’s obvious the all-new Alza will be based on Toyota Avanza/Daihatsu Xenia. The profile of the all-new Perodua MPV is virtually identical to its close cousins, but there are some noticeable styling differences.

Firstly, the D27A appears to get an X-shaped face in the spirit of the Ativa and as illustrated by Theophilus Chin in his earlier renders (sans the vertical DRLs). The headlamps are also reshaped to be more angular compared to those on the Avanza and Xenia, which likely entails a Perodua-specific grille as well.

On the mention of lighting, the LED reflector headlamps feature a horizontal light strip at the top of each cluster that serve as positioning lamps. Elsewhere, the fog lamps are not circular as they are on the Avanza and are rectangular in shape instead.

Moving to the rear, the taillights don’t seem to differ much from the Avanza’s, as they bear the same L-shaped signature and the clusters are bridged by a trim piece with the Perodua logo in the centre. We don’t get a shot of the interior but expect it to be roughly similar to both Toyota and Daihatsu’s MPVs.

2022 Toyota Avanza (left), Daihatsu Xenia (right)

As for what will power the D27A, we previously reported that the model should get the Avanza’s 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated Dual VVT-i four-cylinder mill with 106 PS and 138 Nm of torque. This looks to be pretty much double confirmed, judging by the ‘Dual VVT-i’ badge on the fender. The 2NR-VE in the Avanza is paired with a D-CVT driving the front wheels, and we should expect the same for the Alza too.

The same report also indicated three variants being made available to customers, namely the X, H and AV. We still don’t have an official launch date, but for now, are you excited for the new Alza?