By Gerard Lye / 19 November 2021 5:04 pm

After grafting the Perodua Ativa’s face onto a Daihatsu Xenia last week, rendering wiz Theophilus Chin is back with another interpretation of what a next-generation D27A Alza could look like. This time, he’s taking the front of the new Myvi facelift that launched just yesterday, and applying it on the Xenia again.

Visual changes on the latest Myvi include a larger and deeper front grille, which sports a chrome slat that is briefly interrupted by the Perodua logo. This is accompanied by sharp contours around the downturned lower intake for a strong X look, with vertical LED daytime running light strips (a first for the third-gen model) at the corners of the bumper.

On the higher-spec H and AV variants, the bumper’s black lip has a silver-painted centre section, while other revisions are reshaped headlamps as well as vertical vents on the rear bumper to mimic the look on the other end.

In the case of Theo’s render, the Xenia only gets the new Myvi’s front grille and bumper, which required quite a bit of Photoshop work to ensure they match with the MPV’s taller face. The end result certainly appears to be more striking than his previous Ativa-Xenia work, as the vertical DRLs give more of a “pop” compared to the black and angular fog lamp surrounds, while the silver “skid plate” lends an SUV-like look.

Theo’s previous Ativa-Xenia render

Of course, design is a highly subjective matter, so between the two Alza renders created by Theo, which one do you find more attractive? Or do you prefer the vanilla look of the Xenia, maybe even the Avanza/Veloz duo?

Production of the current Alza will reportedly end in January next year, with the model set to be officially phased out from February 2022. This means we will likely not see a replacement until after then, despite what was heavily rumoured previously.

The next Alza is expected to be based on the latest Avanza/Veloz/Xenia, which are all built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA). If true, Perodua’s future MPV will be the second model to be based on the platform after the Ativa, although we don’t expect a turbo engine since the new MPV trio is only offered with naturally-aspirated NR engines in Indonesia.