In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / 26 May 2022 11:38 am / 0 comments

It was reported last week that the all-new Perodua Alza, which is codenamed the D27A, is apparently set to get its market launch as soon as next month. The mid-year debut is very much confirmed from an internal circular that was sent out to dealers earlier this month.

While there was no mention of a specific introduction timeline, the document – which was sighted by this publication – informed dealers that they would need to prepare for the new MPV’s arrival by removing their old Alza test drive unit from the showroom and to feature only the new car, and that they could begin the clearing process from May 16. This indicates that a June introduction is very likely, with rumours so far stating a June 26 launch.

The circular also confirms the number of variants reported earlier, as well as the powertrain/drivetrain for the car – there will be three versions of the D27A, a base 1.5L X CVT (variant code BP5XZ), followed by a mid-spec 1.5L H CVT (BP5HZ) and a range-topping 1.5L AV CVT (BP5VZ).

The exterior colour palette for the vehicle has also been revealed. Buyers of the new Alza will have five choices to pick from, these being one solid and four metallic shades. The solid, Ivory White, as well as Glittering Silver and Elegant Black, are available for all three variants, while Garnet Red and Vintage Brown will only be available for the H and AV variants.

The circular has no mention of pricing, but as indicated in our previous post, the starting price is estimated to be RM69k for the X, so everything after the X will breach the RM70k mark – word out on the street is that the H will go for about RM74k and the AV, from around RM80k. If this is really the case, the new Alza will be priced well above the model it replaces.

For context, the outgoing Alza ranges between RM49,944 and RM60,525. Keep in mind that these are on-the-road prices without insurance and with the ongoing sales and service tax (SST) exemption of 100% factored in. Without the SST rebate, the Alza actually starts at RM51,490 and peaks at RM62,690.

Even so, a RM69k starting price places the Alza well ahead of the Ativa (starts from RM61,500) price-wise, and well within proximity of the Aruz. However, the larger of the two SUVs does feature a ladder-frame construction and rear-wheel drive layout compared to the Alza’s unibody and front-wheel drive.

The Alza is expected to be built on the same Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform as the locally-assembled (CKD) Ativa as well as the latest Toyota Avanza and Daihatsu Xenia. It will be a larger vehicle than the one it replaces, and it obviously be an improvement over the ancient model it replaces in terms of materials, design and most importantly, safety technologies.

The 1.5L mention means the new D27A will only get one engine choice, and that should be the Avanza’s 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated Dual VVT-i four-cylinder mill, which offers 106 PS and 138 Nm in the way of output, paired with a D-CVT to drive the front wheels.

Not long to go before the new Alza breaks cover then, it would seem. For a more detailed breakdown of all we currently know and expect of the upcoming D27A, read our post here.