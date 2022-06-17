In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 17 June 2022 12:06 pm / 0 comments

Klang Valley commuters, by now you must have already heard about the one month of free rides on the Rapid KL public transport network that includes the MRT, LRT, KL Monorail, Sunway BRT and buses (KTM Komuter in the Klang Valley is also free).

But what if you already have a My50 monthly travel pass or worse, bought one yesterday before you knew about the FOC gesture?

The good news is that you will still be able to ride free for 30 days, but only after your My50 expires. If you purchased the monthly pass on June 16, you can redeem your one month of free rides after your pass expires.

Activate the free rides from July 23-25. To do that, it would be good to produce a receipt, but Rapid KL assures that even if you do not have one, they’ll check the records.

For those who have My50 passes expiring between today and July 15, it’s more simple. Redeem your 30 days of free rides after your card’s expiry. The FOC rides will be credited into your pass and will be activated immediately.

Remember to always touch in and touch out of stations with your pass. No charges, but it’s for control and monitoring purposes.