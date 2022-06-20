In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 20 June 2022 12:31 pm / 4 comments

With this final piece, things are truly back to normal now between Malaysia and Singapore. The Shuttle Tebrau train service connecting JB Sentral in Malaysia to Woodlands in Singapore is now back in operations after the service was suspended in March 24, 2020 due to Covid-19 and the resulting border closure.

After over two years in hibernation, the cross-border shuttle service restarted yesterday with train SH71 departing JB Sentral for Singapore. The train was flagged off by Johor chief minister Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, who also gave goodie bags to passengers.

The Shuttle Tebrau, operated by KTM, was a popular way to make the short hop to Singapore and back pre-Covid. And its comeback is well-received, with over 70,000 tickets sold for a period of one month.

“For the initial stage, we are only targeting 240 passengers (one trip) in the first week because we need to coordinate certain things such as MySejahtera and other features. We are targeting 7,000 passengers to be able to use this service daily when it is fully operational,” Wee said yesterday, reported by Bernama.

“Seeing the resumption of the shuttle service is a historic moment after it was suspended for two years and the people have been waiting since. It can help the state to reduce traffic congestion, ticket sales for one month alone reached 70,000 so (we can see) that there is a high demand,” Onn Hafiz said.

There will be 31 trips across the Tebrau Strait daily, 18 into Singapore and 13 into Malaysia, with a frequency of 30 minutes during peak hours. The operating hours are 5 am to 10.45 pm at JB Sentral, and 8.30 am to 11.45 pm at Woodlands. The one-way fare is RM5 from JB Sentral and S$5 (RM16) from Woodlands.