In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 June 2022 5:27 pm / 0 comments

For this year’s edition of the 2022 GS Trophy adventure race in Albania, BMW Motorrad has unveiled the purpose built R 1250 GS Trophy Competition edition of its famed adventure-touring motorcycle. The GS Trophy is touted as a challenge for both rider and machine, with entry not determined by entry fee but via elimination rounds held in the rider’s country of origin.

While the previous round of the GS Trophy used the F 850 GS as its competition vehicle, this year’s edition sees the return of the R 1250 GS, of which 126 will be made specifically for this race. Taking the basic underpinning of the R 1250 GS, BMW Motorrad’s big adventure-touring bike has been accessorised for heavy duty off-road race use.

The R 1250 GS Trophy Competition comes in a Lightweight Uni/Gravity Blue Metallic Matte paint scheme and is adorned with GS Trophy graphics. AS always, the competitor’s name and country of origin adorns the front of the R 1250 GS.

Aside from that, an aluminium skid plate is fitted to the bottom of the R 1250 GS as well as headlight protection, with other protection including cylinder head covers, crash guards, TFT screen protector and enduro style side stand foot. Adjustable brake and gear foot levers are also fitted, and Metzeler Karoo 4 tyres replace the standard fitment Karoo 3, along with a Rally seat, sports windshield and Akrapovic exhaust.

The R 1250 GS is powered by the legendary BMW Motorrad boxer twin, displacing 1,254 cc with ShiftCam variable valve timing. Power for the R 1250 GS is claimed to be 136 PS at 7.750 rpm with 143 Nm of torque available at 6,250 rpm with a six-speed gearbox and shaft final drive.