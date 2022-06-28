In Cars, Concept Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 28 June 2022 10:15 am / 0 comments

As promised, Volkswagen has revealed a new concept car called the ID. Aero. This previews the brand’s first global all-electric sedan that will become the sixth member of the ID. family after the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.6 as well as the ID. Buzz.

The mention of the word “global” is important, as the production version of the ID. Aero won’t technically be Volkswagen’s first electric sedan. That honour goes to the e-Lavida, although that model – currently based on the third-generation Lavida – is only sold in China and thus doesn’t qualify as a global model.

With that out of the way, let’s focus on the ID. Aero. According to the German carmaker, the production version for China is expected to go on sale in the second half of 2023, with two versions planned – one for each of its joint ventures (FAW-VW and SAIC-VW). Meanwhile, over in Europe, production is slated to begin at the Emden plant sometime next year.

The ID. Aero can be considered as an evolution of the I.D. Vizzion, which is another concept previewing an electric Volkswagen sedan that made its debut in 2018. The latest show car appears closer to be production-ready, and we do get some headline figures.

Volkswagen says the ID. Aero measures five metres in length, making it longer than current B8 Passat we have here that spans 4,775 mm. Riding on the Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) platform like its other ID. siblings, the carmaker says it was able to implement short overhangs and a long wheelbase, although we weren’t furnished with any numbers. The latter is said to enable an “exceptionally spacious vehicle interior,” but there aren’t any photos of that for now.

As for the exterior, the sleek body featuring a coupe-like roofline and smooth surfacing contributes to a low drag coefficient of just 0.23. In terms of design, the ID. Aero’s lower apron at the front features a prominent intake and “tusks” that frame three lighting elements on either side of the bumper.

The headlamps are also slightly recessed into the body and are linked by an in-vogue light bar, with the same being replicated for the taillights at the rear, albeit in a dark theme. Other standout cues include a lightly creased bonnet that blends into strong haunches at the front, which sport a distinctive character line that stretches all the way to the rear to meet the prominent shoulders.

There’s also a two-tone paint scheme with Polar Light Blue Metallic being the primary colour, contrasted by a black roof that is accentuated by an upper chrome window strip. Fender vents and door handles are represented by light strips, while the sports wheels measure 22 inches in diameter.

Volkswagen won’t tell us how much power the electric motor(s) are making, but it did say the ID. Aero is equipped with a 77-kWh lithium-ion battery. With the low drag coefficient, the company says a range of up to 620 km is possible according to the WLTP standard.