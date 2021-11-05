In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volkswagen / By Jonathan Lee / 5 November 2021 2:37 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen is continuing its electric onslaught by unveiling the fourth model from its ID. family, the ID.5. The car is essentially a “coupé” version of the ID.4 SUV and packages the same technologies and mechanicals in a sleeker body.

The influences of the ID.5’s more practical sibling are clear in the trapezoidal headlights, optional front light bar, undulating beltline and full-width taillights. The main difference is of course the roofline that sweeps downwards towards the back of the car, terminating at a new rear spoiler that helps drop the drag coefficient to as low as 0.26.

Further distinguishing the ID.5 from the ID.4 is a more aggressive front bumper design with a black lower grille and twin “tusks”, along with contoured body-coloured side mouldings. Inside, the ID.5 continues the template set by the ID.4, sporting a clean horizontal dashboard, a small instrument display, a freestanding infotainment touchscreen and a floating centre console.

The car also debuts the latest ID. software 3.0 operating system, featuring an upgraded “Hello ID.” voice control with machine learning and cloud connectivity, along with over-the-air updates. Other features include an optional head-up display and adaptive dampers, a 30-colour ambient lighting system, We Connect online services and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication.

Despite the low-slung roofline, the ID.5 only gives away 12 mm of rear headroom to the ID.4 and actually offers a slightly bigger boot at 549 litres. Safety-wise, the ID.5 benefits from cloud-based Travel Assist Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability, automated lane changes and an upgraded Park Assist Plus system that enables the car to park itself in a specific spot from memory.

As with all other ID. models, the ID.5 is built on Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) and should utilise the same electric motor technology. The company has kept mum on the performance figures but has confirmed that the regular ID.5 will be rear-wheel drive only – just like the ID.4. That car features a single 204 PS motor on the rear axle, itself derived from the ID.3.

The ID.5 will also be offered in hotter GTX form, powered by a motor on each axle to deliver all-wheel drive and a total power output of 299 PS. Volkswagen is claiming up to 500 km of range with this car (likely with a 77 kWh battery), more than even the ID.4 GTX. This variant is differentiated via a sportier front bumper design, standard IQ.Light LED matrix headlights and three-dimensional taillights and red interior accents.

Charging times have not been quoted but the ID.5 is capable of accepting up to 11 kW of AC power and up to 135 kW using a DC fast charger. The ID.5 and ID.5 GTX will be built at a carbon-neutral plant in Zwickau and will go on sale in Europe next year.