In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 1 November 2021 11:23 am / 0 comments

Volkswagen has teased the debut of the ID.5 GTX on Twitter ahead of its debut this week on November 3, when a comprehensive set of details for the fully electric crossover can be expected. This follows the pre-production showing of the ID.5 GTX, which arrived at the Munich motor show last month wearing the two-tone camouflage as in the image above.

Given its GTX suffix that denotes its performance variant positioning as on the GTI, GTD and GTE badges for the brand’s more potent petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid models respectively, the ID.5 GTX will field stronger numbers that those of a regular ID model.

To that end, the ID.4 GTX should offer a representative look at the driveline specifications ID.5 GTX, namely to feature a total output of 299 PS from a dual-motor setup. Also with the ID.4 GTX as a basis for comparison, its 77 kWh is expected to feature in the ID.5 GTX as well.

Charging the ID.5 GTX accommodates AC at up to 11 kW, while the quicker DC charging at rates of up to 125 kW can offer 300 km of range from around 30 minutes of recharging; fully charged, the ID.5 GTX will offer up to 497 km of range, says Volkswagen. The similarly-powered ID.4 GTX does 480 km on a full charge.

For comparison, the regular ID.4 premiered with a single rear-mounted motor rated at 204 PS, and can be specified with either a 52 kWh or a 77 kWh battery pack, the latter offering up to 520 km of range on the WLTP test cycle.

The upcoming ID.5 GTX has also been described by Volkswagen as being “fully connected”, which means its has been designed to receive over-the-air software updates and will be equipped with Car-to-X technology, as featured in the eighth-generation Golf.

This enables the V2X-equipped vehicle to communicate with infrastructure around it and be able to be alerted to traffic congestion and hazards, such as approaching emergency services and broken-down vehicles.

Soon you can explore the dynamic form of our #VWID5GTX !?? Its flowing coupé design and its aerodynamic roofline exude pure elegance, while the low gravity centre of our powerful #EV ensures a strong hold on the road. Don’t miss the world premiere on Nov 3rd! ???? pic.twitter.com/vR9rOx3dii — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) October 29, 2021

