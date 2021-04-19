In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volkswagen / By Jonathan Lee / 19 April 2021 5:29 pm / 1 comment

Underlining the continued significance of the Chinese market, Volkswagen is introducing two new models that are being made exclusively for the Middle Kingdom. The ID.6 Crozz and ID.6 X are both seven-seater electric SUVs built on the Modular Electric Toolkit (MEB), the former set to be built by SAIC in Anting, Shanghai and the latter to be produced by FAW in Foshan, Guangdong.

Both ID.6 models are essentially three-row versions of the ID.4, with the two models differentiated by slight styling variations. At the front, both cars have larger headlights compared to their smaller siblings, with the X version retaining the distinctive “tails”.

The Crozz, meanwhile, gets a different grille design that eats into the headlights, and while the air intakes on both cars are much larger than they are on the ID.4, the Crozz has a slightly more mature look, its smaller centre inlet framed by a tasteful silver skid plate. Along the side, both cars retain the contrasting silver cant rails of the ID.4 but are set apart by their prominent rear fender bulges.

The divergent design languages continue at the rear of the car. Here, both cars get full-width taillights and red VW badges, but the X has L-shaped light guides compared to the Crozz’s tiny rectangular panels; oddly enough, the latter also has L-shaped graphics, presumably for the indicators.

The positioning of the number plates are also the inverse of those on the ID.4 models – here, it’s the Crozz that has a tailgate-mounted plate, while the X’s is positioned further down, flanked by the reflectors/fog lights. The X also has a body-coloured roof instead of the Crozz’s gloss black top.

Inside, the ID.6 has a similar dashboard design to the ID.4, with a low-set horizontal layout, a freestanding infotainment touchscreen, a touch-sensitive control panel lower down, a small digital instrument display and a steering column-mounted gear selector. The 30 mm increase in length over the ID.4 (up to 4,876 mm) frees up space for the third row of seats and a sliding second row.

The technology onboard is shared with the ID.4, with both models coming with a 12-inch touchscreen, “Hello ID.” voice control, an ID. Light bar underneath the windscreen, over-the-air software updates and IQ.Drive assistance systems that include Travel Assist semi-autonomous driving functionality. A sunroof (a fixed panoramic glass roof comes standard) and an augmented reality head-up display are available as options.

Under the skin, the ID.6 will come with either a 58 kWh or a 77 kWh battery, providing a range of between 436 and 588 km. All-wheel drive models will come with twin electric motors producing a total of 225 kW (305 PS), allowing them to get from zero to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds. Two-wheel drive models have a rear motor producing either 130 kW (177 PS) or 150 kW (204 PS).