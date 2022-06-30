In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 30 June 2022 9:57 am / 3 comments

Perak has launched its first traffic light system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce traffic congestion. Recently, the Ipoh City Council (MBI) signed a service subscription agreement with Telekom Malaysia (TM) for the Smart Traffic Light with Intelligence Analytic (STARS) system, which uses AI, high-definition cameras and video analytics to analyse and optimise traffic flow.

According to Perak youth and sports, communications and multimedia committee chairman Khairul Shahril Mohamed, the STARS system has been trialled since last November at four intersections along Jalan Sultan Idris Shah.

He added that the system can help smoothen traffic flow by up to 51% during peak hours, which will not only save time and cost for road users, but also reduce carbon emissions within Ipoh by as much as 7,500 kg. The smart traffic lights would eventually be installed statewide, reports NST, in line with MBI’s goal of transforming Ipoh into a low carbon city by 2030.

The STARS system is linked to the Ipoh Integrated Operation Centre (IIOC), which is the heart of the Ipoh Smart City Action Plan, serving as a smart control centre with the ability to process Big Data using AI and Internet of Things (IoT) powered by a 5G network.

Working together with TM and Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), MBI said in its release that Ipoh has become the first city in the northern region to get 5G access at a speed of 1 GB per second. The city plans to add another 98 5G sites in the Greater Ipoh region by October this year, with statewide coverage also in the works.