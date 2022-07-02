In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 July 2022 12:29 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia and priced at RM93,900 is the 2022 Harley-Davidson (H-D) Nightster Launched at the 10th Art of Speed Kustom and Kulture event at MAEPS Serdang, the Nightster is an evolution of the revamped H-D Sportster, coming with a smaller engine.

The Nightster is powered by the new H-D Revolution Max V-twin, displacing 975 cc, producing a claimed 90 hp at 7,500 rpm with 95 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The 60-degree V-twin is liquid-cooled and comes with DOHC and variable valve timing.

The Nightster comes with Showa Dual Bending Valve (DBV) front forks, non-adjustable, while the rear end is held top with twin shock absorbers, adjustable for preload. Braking is done with single discs front and rear, the front with an axially-mounted, four-piston calliper on a 320 mm disc while the back end gets a single-piston floating calliper clamping a 260 mm disc.

For tyre sizing, the Nightster is fitted with a 19-inch front wheel and 16-inch rear. No modern sports tyres here, the Nightster is shod with 100/90 in front and 150/80 rear tyres.

Traction control is standard equipment, along with ABS and rear wheel slip control, a package which H-D calls Rider Safety Enhancements. The Nightster has three ride modes – Road, Sport and Rain.

LED lighting is used throughout, with a combination 4-inch diameter analogue speedometer and LCD digital display showing all the information the rider needs. 11.7-litres of fuel is held in the plastic fuel tank under the 705 mm tall seat – the “fuel tank” in the normal position now houses the air box – while weight is listed at 218 kg, ready to ride.