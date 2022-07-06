In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 6 July 2022 1:00 pm / 6 comments

Pricing for the Audi Q3 has been released by recently appointed Audi distributor in Malaysia, PHS Automotive, alongside several models including the A5 Sportback, Q2, Q5 and Q5 Sportback.

Here, the Q3 arrives in S Line 1.4 TFSI guise, priced at RM304,890 on-the-road without insurance, including 10% sales tax with pricing in effect from this month.

As the model designation suggests, the Q3 S Line 1.4 TFSI is powered by a 1.4 litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 150 PS from 5,000 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 3,500 rpm. Outputs are sent to the front wheels through a six-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Combined fuel consumption is rated at 7.2 l/100 km, according to Audi.

Click to enlarge

Its exterior wears S Line kit, and also includes LED headlamps with high beam assist and LED rear combination lamps, while rolling stock is a set of 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels shod in tyres measuring 235/55, with suspension duties handled by MacPherson struts in front and a multi-link setup at the rear.

Inside, the Q3 S Line 1.4 TFSI cabin gets S Line trim featuring leather/leatherette combination upholstery, while an ambient lighting package with multi-colour selection sets the scene. For the driver, the steering wheel is a leather three-spoked, flat-bottom multi-function unit with gear shift paddles.

Mobile device connectivity comes courtesy of the Audi smartphone interface that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while key information for the driver is displayed through the Audi cockpit plus instrumentation, and drive modes are offered through Audi drive select. Infotainment is provided by the MMI navigation plus system with MMI touch inputs.

Meanwhile, both front seats are electrically adjustable with four-way lumbar support adjustment, while air-conditioning is by a two-zone climate control system. For convenience, the electrically powered tailgate features hands-free operation.

On the safety front, the Q3 S Line 1.4 TFSI features Audi pre sense basic, lane change assist as well as Parking aid plus with a rear view camera.

As with other new Audis sold through PHS Automotive, the Audi Q3 S Line 1.4 TFSI comes with a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty and five years of roadside assistance, as well as a three-year free maintenance package.

GALLERY: Second-generation Audi Q3 in Malaysia