22 July 2022

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS was only recently launched in Malaysia, and if you want to experience the fully electric luxury sedan for yourself, head on over to the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022.

Set to take place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from July 23-24, Hap Seng Star will be showcasing the brand’s flagship EV sedan, which is offered in EQS 450+ AMG Line guise. With the current incentives for electric vehicles, the EQS retails at RM698,888 on-the-road without insurance.

You get quite a lot for the asking price, starting with a rear-mounted electric motor that outputs 333 PS (329 hp or 245 kW) and 565 Nm of torque. Those figures will get the rather stately EQS from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds, while the top speed is 210 km/h.

Efficiency is another hallmark of the EQS, and its design contributes to this by serving two purposes: being distinctive and to deliver the world’s lowest drag coefficient of 0.20. Coupled with a substantial 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, the EQS delivers up to 782 km of range on a single charge based on the WLTP standard.

As for getting the battery topped up, the EQS supports DC fast charging up to 200 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge being reached in just 31 minutes. It can also accept AC inputs up to 11 kW, although a full charge from a 10% state of charge will take ten hours.

While the on-paper figures are impressive, the “S-Class of EVs” must also deliver in the luxury department, and it certainly does. Inside, you’ll find plush Nappa upholstery and a host of other premium materials, all with excellent fit and finish. There’s no shortage of technologies either, including a 64-colour ambient lighting system, the feature-packed MBUX Hyperscreen and even an entertainment system for rear passengers. There’s a lot to take in, and you’ll be able to at EVx.

In addition to Mercedes-Benz, participating brands at EVx include Petronas, BMW, Volvo, Tesla, EVC, Exicom, RHB Bank and others.

The country’s first comprehensive EV showcase aims to answer all questions related to electrification and explore all its aspects under one roof. Beyond the EVs you’ll be able to view and test drive, you can also gain valuable information from car manufacturers, ecosystem stakeholders and even current EV owners, who will all be present to educate and enlighten.

Whether it’s the current state of charging infrastructure, the type of chargers available in the market, the cost of installing a home charger, how much it costs to run an EV daily, you’ll be able to find an answer at EVx.

If you’re one of the first 70 customers to book an electric vehicle at EVx, you’ll receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag, complete with RM2,000 worth of auto window film (V-Kool) and air purification solutions (Blueair) vouchers, including a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. Buyers will also get attractive financing rates for EVs from RHB Bank.

EVx is open to the public and entry is free. The paultan.org editorial team, of which one is an EV user, another with an EV on the way, and one more a former EV owner, will be present at the event to answer any EV-related questions you may have. See you there!