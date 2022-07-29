In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 29 July 2022 6:04 pm / 0 comments

Following last week’s delivery of a customised Proton X50 to the carmaker’s long-time, important customer avid collector HRH Tengku Laksamana Selangor Tengku Sulaiman Shah Al-Haj Ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj, Proton has now released a short video interview featuring Tengku Sulaiman, who describes how his latest addition joins his collection of personalised Proton models.

Seen here in its gold and black two-tone exterior finish, Tengku Sulaiman’s X50 is his sixth customised car from the national manufacturer, the latest in a line that consists of a first-generation Saga limousine, a Putra, a Satria, followed by the 2016 Proton Perdana 2.4L, and then the X70 SUV.

“I am proud of ACE (Automotive Conversion Engineering), a subsidiary of Proton, [because] when they said they can customise my car, that was what attracted me as they were able to make the car to my request, [which is what drove] my interest in buying these special, optionally equipped cars,” Tengku Sulaiman said.

Blue is Tengku Sulaiman’s “lucky colour,” as shown in his choice of exterior paint finish for the Saga, Satria and Perdana, though this time around gold was chosen for the customised X50 as he already has a Putra finished in silver, he said.

Tengku Sulaiman enjoys driving cars with built-in gadgets, he says, and the X50 offers plenty; from adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function and lane keep assist, to other features in its ADAS suite, the infotainment system in the SUV has also recently gained the ATLAS operating system, which can be received by the vehicle over-the-air.

As seen at the earlier unveiling of Tengku Sulaiman’s X50, the customised B-segment SUV gets its bright paint finish that is not part of the regular X50 paint selection, and added to that are contrasting black stripes. Its 10-spoke wheels receive a special chrome finish, too.

In front, the grille gets a matching accent strip, while additional LED units are located below the bespoke license plate holder that also features an eagle, the state animal of Selangor. A tiger ornament is situated atop the bonnet.

Inside, the customised X50 has been shown to feature wood trim on steering wheel, dashboard fascia and centre console, while the leather seats and centre armrest in black are joined by yellow contrast stitching.

