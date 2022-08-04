In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / 4 August 2022 12:08 pm / 0 comments

The 2022 Perodua Alza 1.5AV already supports wired Android Auto connectivity through its 9.0-inch touchscreen head unit, but the MPV is set to offer Apple CarPlay support as well. This was confirmed by Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad at a press conference during the ongoing Alza media drive.

He revealed that the Apple CarPlay is expected to go on the Alza AV by the end of the year, and that when that happens, the update will also be made available to customers who have already taken delivery of particular variant of the new MPV. Over 4,000 units of the Alza have been delivered so far since its official debut last month.

He said that Perodua is currently completing the process regarding the MFi certification for CarPlay, and that all documents pertaining to this have been submitted, with the automaker now waiting for approval.

Android Auto on the 9.0-inch display in the Perodua Alza 1.5AV.

The certification involves three stages of development, with various quality and performance tests in each to ensure that the infotainment unit functions as intended when CarPlay is running. According to literature regarding the certification process, Apple estimates that the MFi Program certification will take at least four months before the certification is complete.

As such, iPhone users who have already received their vehicle will have to be patient for a while more. Incidentally, the upcoming Toyota Veloz also features a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, but it’s different from the Alza’s – the head unit supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the latter of which is wired on the Alza.

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza AV