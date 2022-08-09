In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 9 August 2022 12:41 pm / 3 comments

GoCar Malaysia has announced that it is collaboration with Green EV Charge – which is a joint venture between Yinson Green Technologies and GreenTech Malaysia – to improve EV charging convenience across the country. The initiative will integrate the ChargEV mobile platform with GoCar’s mobile app for its GoEV service.

The collaboration aims to provide EV users with easier access and better connectivity to over 400 ChargEV stations nationwide from the GoCar app without having to switch platforms. Charging output at these stations range between 3.7 kW to 22 kW, depending on the location.

The integration between the two platforms will first allow GoCar app users to view locations and obtain directions to charging stations, types of chargers and its availability on the ChargEV network. Later on, features to pre-book an EV charger, schedule a recharge, make payments and monitor the charging process will be introduced.

The collaboration with Green EV Charge is the latest effort by GoCar to offer Malaysians easier access to EVs. Recently, at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022. the company announced a collaboration with EV Connection to offer EV owners access to more EV charging stations on the latter’s JomCharge network.

GoCar has also expanded its GoEV sharing and subscription lineup to now include the Nissan Leaf and the Hyundai Kona. With GoEV, GoCar members can experience an EV for an hour or even up to three years. So far, GoCar has reported that 90% of its 1,000 GoEV users were first-time EV users. The company plans to increase its EV fleet to more than 100 EVs by the end of the year.

On a related note, ChargEV announced that its EV chargers are now available to non-members on a pay-per-use basis. Applicable charges on non-members will be displayed on the ChargEV app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.