In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 August 2022 11:35 am / 3 comments

Released in India for the beginner rider class is the 2022 Honda CB300F, joining the CB300R, CB350RS, and CB350 H’ness in that market. There are two variants on offer, the DLX and DLX Pro, priced at at 225,900 (RM12,671) and 228,900 (RM12,839) in India, respectively.

Styling for the CB300F follows typical naked sportsbike design, but moving away from Honda’s current language of Neo retro modern classics. Body shape on the CB300F is sharp and aggressive, unlike the CB300R and CB300RS.

Power for the CB300F comes from a single-cylinder, four-stroker mill displacing 293.5 cc fed by PGM-Fi. Cooling for the CB300F is done with an oil-cooler with power claimed to be 24 hp at 7,500 rpm and 25.6 Nm off torque at 5,500 rpm.

Listed as a global product in Honda’s two-wheeler catalogue, the CB300F comes equipped with modern riding conveniences including a digital LCD instrument panel with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity with voice control. Also standard is traction control, two-channel ABS, LED lighting throughout and USB charging socket.

Fuel for the CB300F is in a 14.1-litre with a claimed weight for 153 kg. Tyre sizing is 17-inches shod with 110/70 in front tyre and 150/60 at the back, fitted with upside-down forks and preload-adjustable monoshock, with single hydraulic brake discs.