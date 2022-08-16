In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mahindra / By Gerard Lye / 16 August 2022 4:32 pm / 1 comment

Mahindra & Mahindra chose India’s 75th year of independence to drop some major news in relation to its electrification plans. The Indian automaker is no stranger to electric vehicles (EVs), as it currently sells the E-Verito sedan as well as several all-electric three-wheelers in its home country.

On August 15, 2022, the company detailed its ‘Born Electric’ vision, which saw the introduction of its INGLO platform dedicated to EVs as well as five electric SUVs that will be parked under two new sub-brands.

There’s plenty to dissect here, and we’re starting with INGLO, which is a modular and scalable EV platform that adopts a skateboard-like design. Engineered with a variety of vehicle types in mind, Mahindra EVs built on the platform will use a common lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack design with lean modules and standardised cell-to-pack technology using two different cell architectures (blade and prismatic).

Battery energy capacities will range from 60-80 kWh, and the architecture is capable of DC fast charging at 175 kW. Getting to an 80% state of charge is said to take less than 30 minutes, and there is support for reverse charging, otherwise known as vehicle-to-load (V2L). The company also notes that the batteries are capable of a high number of charge-discharge cycles for a long lifespan, which helps reduce waste generation.

Mahindra INGLO EV platform

One key detail that is absent from Mahindra’s release is range, although the company says the figures will be “class-leading” thanks to initiatives such as a best-in-class energy recuperation system, enhanced aerodynamics, reduced rolling resistance (5.5 RRC tyres), zero-drag wheel bearings as well as high-efficiency cooling and HVAC systems.

The platform will also feature an intelligent and efficient battery management system to ensure optimal and safe power delivery to components. These include the electric drive units that integrated an electric motor, inverter and transmission into a single, compact unit.

The INGLO platform can be configured for rear- or all-wheel drive, with outputs for the former ranging between 231-285 PS (228-281 hp or 170-210 kW). All-wheel drive setups are much more powerful, with ratings of between 340-394 PS (335-389 hp or 250-290 kW). Mahindra promises a 0-100 km/h sprint time of between five and six seconds, likely for the most potent setup.

Mahindra XUV.e9 and XUV.e8

It should be noted that some of these components will not be produced by Mahindra but are instead sourced from Volkswagen Group. Both companies announced on Monday that they would deepen their partnership from earlier this year, which will see the German company supply MEB (modular electric drive matrix) components like the electric drivetrain, battery system and Volkswagen’s unified cell to Mahindra; potential localisation of the battery system is also being considered.

Other aspects of the platform include a dual-pinion steering system, brake-by-wire technology for multiple brake modes and selectable drive modes to manage the powertrain. INGLO is also futureproofed up to Level 2+ autonomy with what the company calls a “5 Radars-1 Vision ADAS architecture.”

Vehicles built on the INGLO platform will also feature slim cockpits, a flat floor and flexible interiors, while the human-machine interface (HMI) is supported by three computers that form an integrated computation platform to power 5G network capability, over-the-air updates, large digital displays, connected services and various other functions.

Mahindra BE range

As mentioned earlier, Mahindra will release five new electric SUVs in the coming years (currently presented in concept form), awhich will be split between two new sub-brands. One of these brands is a familiar one called XUV, which is used for existing SUVs like the XUV700 and XUV300, represented by the Twin Peak logo.

The electric SUVs under the XUV sub-brand will have the same logo, albeit finished in copper for differentiation. Two XUV EV models have been announced so far, namely the XUV.e8 and the XUV.e9.

The XUV.e8 has more conventional SUV shape and is slated to launch in December 2024. It’s also the smaller of the two, measuring in at 4,740 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,760 mm tall and with a wheelbase spanning 2,762 mm. Meanwhile, the XUV.e9 and is a larger offering at 4,790 mm long, 1,905 mm wide, 1,690 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,775 mm. Due in April 2025, the XUV.e9 sports a coupe-like profile for a more dynamic appearance.

Mahindra BE.07, BE.09 and BE.05 (clockwise)

The other sub-brand launched is simply called BE, with the first model of the range being the BE.05 that will arrive in October 2025. This shares the same wheelbase and nearly the same width (1,900 mm) with the XUV.e9, although its overall length (4,370 mm) and height (1,635 mm) are less by comparison. Mahindra refers to the BE.05 as a “sports electric vehicle,” which is fitting given its aggressive exterior design that features sharp angles and a sloping roofline.

Next up is the BE.07 that arrives a year later in October 2026, which is the same width and wheelbase as the BE.05, although it is longer (4,565 mm) and a tad bit taller (1,660 mm). Designed with families in mind, the BE.07’s shape is tamer by comparison, with a greater emphasis on interior space that eschews the coupe-like approach of the XUV.e8 and BE.05.

Lastly, we have the BE.09 that doesn’t get a release date or even dimensions for now. Mahindra refers to the BE.09 as a “head turning SUV grand tourer with a chiselled design, dynamic roof and solid stance” that allows “four passengers a first-class experience.” Those words suggest a luxury-focused model that appears to be a coupe-like version of the BE.07.







