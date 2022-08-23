In Local News / By Danny Tan / 23 August 2022 11:23 am / 12 comments

Remember the road range incident that went viral on Twitter yesterday? Police are now investigating the case under Section 279 of the Penal Code for rash driving following a report made by the ‘victim’ on the same day it happened, which was two days ago.

According to Shah Alam district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, police will track down and record the statement of the white Honda City’s owner, as well as the suspect for further investigation. Members of the public who have related information can contact the investigating officer, inspector Mohd Syer Idid Rusazman Sharan at 019-2223361.

To recap, Twitter user @syats shared her dashcam footage online, which shows the ‘aggressor’, driving an old Honda City with the number plate WUG 285, “tailgated me for 3+ km and then stopped his car on the middle lane to block mine. He also continued to chase me thereafter, and threw things at my car”.

He continued to curse and chase until just before the Bukit Raja tol exit. He had an elderly lady (I assumed was his mother) and a couple of kids in the car with him as he raged on. I hate to think of what goes on at home for the kids. Please be careful when you drive. #roadbully pic.twitter.com/8rKPpvDo4F — ?????? ???? (@syats) August 22, 2022



The video shows the City driver coming to a complete stop in the middle lane of the busy highway. He then alights from his car to confront the camcar driver, and an argument ensues – you can hear the back and forth in the video. Just to warn you that there’s foul language involved, so if you’re at work or have kids around, mind the speakers.

Later, the City’s passenger, a woman, comes down from the car. It’s here that the camcar takes off. The City gives chase and catches up with the camcar twice, and we can see angry hand gestures.

Remember to keep calm on the road. If someone wrongs you, let it slide.