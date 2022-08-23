Remember the road range incident that went viral on Twitter yesterday? Police are now investigating the case under Section 279 of the Penal Code for rash driving following a report made by the ‘victim’ on the same day it happened, which was two days ago.
According to Shah Alam district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, police will track down and record the statement of the white Honda City’s owner, as well as the suspect for further investigation. Members of the public who have related information can contact the investigating officer, inspector Mohd Syer Idid Rusazman Sharan at 019-2223361.
To recap, Twitter user @syats shared her dashcam footage online, which shows the ‘aggressor’, driving an old Honda City with the number plate WUG 285, “tailgated me for 3+ km and then stopped his car on the middle lane to block mine. He also continued to chase me thereafter, and threw things at my car”.
He continued to curse and chase until just before the Bukit Raja tol exit. He had an elderly lady (I assumed was his mother) and a couple of kids in the car with him as he raged on. I hate to think of what goes on at home for the kids. Please be careful when you drive. #roadbully pic.twitter.com/8rKPpvDo4F
— ?????? ???? (@syats) August 22, 2022
The video shows the City driver coming to a complete stop in the middle lane of the busy highway. He then alights from his car to confront the camcar driver, and an argument ensues – you can hear the back and forth in the video. Just to warn you that there’s foul language involved, so if you’re at work or have kids around, mind the speakers.
Later, the City’s passenger, a woman, comes down from the car. It’s here that the camcar takes off. The City gives chase and catches up with the camcar twice, and we can see angry hand gestures.
“He continued to curse and chase until just before the Bukit Raja toll exit. He had an elderly lady (I assumed was his mother) and a couple of kids in the car with him as he raged on. I hate to think of what goes on at home for the kids. Please be careful when you drive,” @syats added.
Remember to keep calm on the road. If someone wrongs you, let it slide.
Comments
White city to b blamed reason behind watching 2 many action Tamil movies ,but matcha hello real life is different n all have to follow law Anne
can recommend to us any nice tamil movies?
Show some earlier videos that make this guy rage.
He want to know what happened earlier that make him this rage.
i want to know too
Really stupid to say like this. No matter how, wrong is wrong!
Don’t be dumb, I never say the guy is not wrong, we just want to know why he so rage.
Why you so offended ? You act just like the Indian
What happens if the bully found out the “victim” is actually a plain clothes police officer?
Macam mana? Mau pergi mahkamah ?
Sometime some people just play a victim. Something must happen earlier. Anyway, road bully is against the law.
we need to know what happen earlier if not the white city wont behave in such way
honda city drive got butthurt..no matter what happen earlier, he’s the one who got triggered.. so weak! failed to think about ppl in the car he carried.. hope pdrm can find this bloke and put in lockup 2,3 days.. hope this will cure his rage which is dangerous to other ppl; be it on the road or in his house
I get tailgated by assholes now and then but not many of them dare to linger on for long after cari pasal and acting tough ever since I got my C&U license. Nothing like showing them my piece for them to slam on the brakes and stay away or shoot off like a chickenshit.
To be honest yes the guy tailed and force stop in the middle of the highway. However, i think it started because of the dashcam lady. If she didnt suddenly changed lane or show the middle finger (as in the tweet thread). This guy dared to chase her down, however he is not the agitated screaming tone. The lady is over reacting in emotions than the guy. After that, both side are just screaming. Bad ending for both sides.