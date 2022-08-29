In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 August 2022 11:46 am / 0 comments

Capitalising on his opponents’ mistakes, Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin grabbed top podium place in the seventh round of the 2022 Malaysian Cub Prix for the CP150 class. Held over the weekend in Kuala Teregganu, the seventh round saw a three-way fight between Kasma of Petronas Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor, Ahmad Afif Amran of Petronas Sprinta Yamaha CKJ Racing and Azroy Hakeem Anuar of Honda Yuzy Idemitsu Team.

Starting from third place on the grid, Kasma was behind Azroy in the second start position while Afif was on pole. Afif led most of the race till lap eight when Azroy made his move and took P1.

Meanwhile, Kasma took the chance to slip into second on the ninth lap, relegating Afif to third place. A moment’s miscalculation from Azroy on the nineteenth lap cost Azroy his top spot, allowing Kasma to slip into first.

Three laps from the end, Afif and Azroy were battling for third till a fall on the last lap cost Azroy his podium place. This allowed Mohd Haziq Fairues of Petronas Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor to grab third spot.

Commenting on the race, Kasma said, “It is a blessing to have won in the hometown of my fiancée. Overall, my team has always been successful at this circuit. For the race earlier, I tried as much to reduce mistakes and control my pace.” Cub Prix action moves to Tangkak Racing Circuit, Johor on the weekend of September 17 and 18.