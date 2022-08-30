In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 30 August 2022 4:49 pm / 1 comment

The transport ministry (MoT) has released a statement that threatens suspension and legal action against e-hailing operators without valid licenses.

“It has come to the ministry’s attention that a company operating e-hailing services has failed to comply with criteria in order to renew their e-hailing license (LPP) as stipulated under the Land Public Transport Act (Act 715),” the statement read.

“Under Section 12A(8) of Act 715, the company has to date failed to ensure that its e-hailing application (app) can display the eVP of drivers or allow passengers to identify the drivers as ordered on their smartphone apps. This in essence is a gross violation of necessary compliance to safety and security when using any e-hailing app,” it explained.

The MoT said that due to this, the company involved has failed to renew its LPP, which lapsed on July 14, 2022. The Land Public Transport Authority (APAD), which issues LPPs to e-hailing companies, had issued a show-cause letter to the company on August 18.

The statement ended with a warning that an individual that operates an e-hailing service without a valid LPP is liable to a fine of not more than RM5,000, or jail of not more than three years, or both if convicted. Drivers associated with such apps are advised to check the validity of any e-hailing operators with which they are engaged “to avoid any unwanted liability,” MoT warned.