12 September 2022

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has delivered the 100,000th Triton pick-up truck in Malaysia to its owner at its authorised dealership EON Auto Mart in Jalan Ampang.

To mark the occasion, MMM has given 100,000 km, or up to RM27,000 worth of diesel to Muhammad Faerus, a solar panel installation contractor.

“Our Triton customers come from all walks of life – business owners, off-road enthusiasts, and lifestyle users. Over the years, with the Triton’s improved technology and functionality, it has inspired owners to take on challenges and push the boundaries in creating an exciting life journey, while fulfilling their dreams and ambitions,” said Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia CEO Shinya Ikeda.

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia concluded the 2021 calendar year with a 91% increase in sales volume with 17,489 units sold that year, up from 9,163 units sold in 2020. Of these, the Triton was the best-selling model from the brand’s range in the country with 9,268 units delivered, which was 34% more than that sold in the year before. The Triton accounted for 53% of sales in 2021.

The Japanese brand concluded its 2021 financial year in March 2022, which saw it attain a sales figure of 19,217 units in FY2021, representing a 66% increase over the previous financial year. Meanwhile, the brand’s seven-seater offering that is the Xpander recording a total of 7,937 customer deliveries in the 2021 calendar year.