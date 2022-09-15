In International News / By Mick Chan / 15 September 2022 11:00 am / 1 comment

Motorists who frequently drive into Singapore, do take note. Rates for electronic road pricing (ERP) in Singapore will increase by SGD$1 (RM3.22) at five expressway locations as a result of traffic build-up at various stretches of expressways in August, the city-state’s land transport authority (LTA).

The increase of rates apply to the ERP gantry on the AYE before Alexandra towards the city centre (8:30am – 9am), the set of three gantries on the AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city centre (5:30pm – 6pm), the set of four gantries on the southbound CTE after Braddell Road and the PIE slip road towards the southbound CTE (8:30am – 9am), two gantries on the PIE at Kallang Bahru and the slip road into Bendeemer (8:30am – 9am), and two gantries on the northbound CTE after PIE (7:30pm – 8pm).

The highest rates will be at the southbound CTE gantries, which will charge motorists SGD$4 (RM12.90) at the stipulated time between 8:30am and 9am. Before this, ERP rates were last revised in July, according to Channel News Asia.

Rates for other, previously unannounced ERP gantries and timeslots remain unchanged, according to the Singapore LTA. “With these adjustments, the number of locations and timeslots charged is still significantly lower than the number charged pre-Covid,” it said.

The land transport authority of the city-state said that it will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely, and determine if the electronic road pricing rates need to be adjusted further, according to the report.