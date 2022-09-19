In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 September 2022 1:50 pm / 0 comments

With five races left in the 2022 MotoGP season, Ducati has won the MotoGP Constructors’ Championship. Following the Ducati Desmosedici GP22 race bikes one-two win in France at the Aragon circuit over the weekend, Ducati has now won three Constructors’ titles in a row, making it a total of four overall.

At the Aragon MotoGP round, Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia of Ducati Lenovo Team crossed the finish line just behind Ducati satellite team rider Enea “The Beast” Bastianini of Gresini Racing. Bastianini, who heads to the Ducati factory team in 2023 joining Bagnaia, had a long fought battle for first place with his future team mate.

With 346 points in the Constructors’ championship from 10 race wins, Ducati is comfortably ahead of second place constructor Aprilia with 217 points with one race win while Yamaha is third with three top spot finishes. Action moves to Motegi, Japan on September 25, kicking off the Asia-Pacific leg of the 2023 MotoGP season with the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia taking place October 23.