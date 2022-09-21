In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 21 September 2022 11:50 am / 8 comments

Malaysia is targeting 50% urban public transport use by 2040 as part of the Low Carbon Nation Aspiration 2040 plan, which is part of the National Energy Policy 2022-2040 (Dasar Tenaga Negara, DTN), launched by prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob this week. The urban public transport modal share in 2018 was 20%.

Developed based on existing plans in the energy sector, the Low Carbon Nation Aspiration 2040 plan will see the government taking on a more proactive role by identifying and developing selective leadership in the areas of low carbon economy, which will be aligned with the areas where the country has high potential and competitive advantage.

The aspiration aims to achieve various targets in energy-related sectors. Besides the urban public transport modal aim, the plan also includes pushing electric vehicles (EVs, goal is 38% by 2040) and increasing the share of alternative lower carbon fuels in heavy vehicles and marine transport, plus enhanced energy efficiency in industrial, commercial and residential sectors.

The MRT3 Circle Line will connect the dots on the current spokes, a finishing piece

The Klang Valley’s public transport network has been greatly improved by the MRT. The first MRT Kajang Line opened in December 2016, followed by Phase 1 of the MRT Putrajaya Line in June this year. The full potential of this second line will be unlocked early next year with the opening of Phase 2, which will include the underground city centre portion, making it a 57.7 km ride from Kwasa Damansara all the way to Putrajaya Sentral.

If KL is the hub and the current MRT and LRT lines are like spokes from the suburbs to the city, the finishing piece that completes the picture is the upcoming MRT3 Circle Line, which goes in a loop to link all of the spokes together, connecting stations/places that are currently “so near yet so far”. We’ve detailed this 50.8 km, 31 station line – check out the map and alignment here.

Earlier this year, transport minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong told parliament that the five main packages for the MRT3 Circle Line project will be up for tender this year and are expected to be completed in phases within the next six to eight years. Previously suspended by the Pakatan Harapan government, MRT3 will be financed in a hybrid manner involving funding sources such as sukuk with government guarantees and also deferred payment financing. More on the MRT3 Circle Line here.

The LRT3 a.k.a. Shah Alam Line links Bandar Utama in PJ to Klang; it’s set to open in early 2024

Besides the MRT, there’s one more LRT line coming up. The ongoing LRT3 project has been given the LRT Shah Alam Line name and it’s set to begin operations in February 2024. The 37.8 km line will have 20 stations linking Bandar Utama in Petaling Jaya to Johan Setia in Klang – details and map here.

With the upcoming full opening of the MRT Putrajaya Line, the planned MRT Circle Line and the impending LRT Shah Alam Line, it looks to me that all suburbs and areas in the Klang Valley will have a train station, if it’s not already there. With the poor coverage excuse gone, the ball will then be in your court, daily commuter.