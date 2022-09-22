In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 September 2022 10:33 am / 0 comments

Discussions are underway between Dorna Sports, organisers of MotoGP, and national authorities to bring the FIM MotoGP World Championship to India. The future MotoGP race in India will likely be held at the Buddh International Circuit outside New Delhi, previously the venue for Formula 1 from 2011 to 2013.

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, and Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal, to sign a memorandum of understanding. Ezpeleta also visited the Buddh circuit and attended a presentation from event organiser Fairview Sports along with local media and representatives of the motorcycling industry.

“India is a huge country and market, and an especially important one for the two-wheeled industry and MotoGP as a sport. The Championship has a huge fan base there and being able to hold a MotoGP event in India would be both an incredible spectacle for our fans at the same time as allowing us to continue to grow the sport in the region,” said Ezpeleta.