In Local News / By Danny Tan / 23 September 2022 10:51 am / 1 comment

JPJ has announced that AMR and SB-G are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Perak’s latest running number series is ‘AMR’, and it will be open for tender this Sunday, September 25. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on September 29. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available soon on JPJ eBid is the Sabah series ‘SB-G’. The bidding period starts October 16 and will close at 10pm on October 20. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

AMR stands for Aston Martin Racing but I doubt many would be buying the plate for that. It’s a short form for a couple of familiar names such as Amirul or Amri, and that’s more likely to be the draw.