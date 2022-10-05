In Local News / By Danny Tan / 5 October 2022 5:11 pm / 0 comments

PLUS has announced a traffic diversion from the entry ramp towards Pulau Pinang-Alor Setar at the Juru interchange (northbound). The diversion is for all vehicles and will be in place from tomorrow (October 6) till 11pm, November 13.

The North South Highway operator says that it undertakes various initiatives to improve safety and comfort of the surrounding communities where it operates, and one of the initiatives identified is upgrading the capacity of the existing drainage system. It is part of a flood mitigation plan for the Juru area.

This interchange is quite busy at the best of times, so expect some congestion due to the diversion. Drive safe and adhere to traffic signs in the area. Refer to the map above for an idea of where exactly the diversion is, and the flow.