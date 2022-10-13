In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 13 October 2022 7:08 pm / 0 comments

BMW Group Malaysia together with Tian Siang Premium Auto unveiled two new BMW i charging facilities at The Datai Langkawi resort to further increase the charging infrastructure network around the country.

“BMW Group Malaysia has always believed that sustainability is a shared responsibility. As we continue to realise our vision for carbon-neutral mobility in Malaysia through our fully-electric BMW i vehicles and the expansion of our BMW i charging network, we are pleased to collaborate with The Datai Langkawi alongside our dealer, Tian Siang Premium Auto,” said Sashi Ambi, head of corporate communications, BMW Group Malaysia.

BMW Group Malaysia and Tian Siang Premium Auto have been actively providing charging stations over the years since introducing the first charging stations in Perak; at the WEIL Hotel in 2018. Additional charging stations were added at the The Banjaran Hot Springs Retreat, Ipoh and the Iconic Hotel in Penang later that year.

The BMW dealer’s network of charging facilities in Penang further expanded with two new charging stations at the Gurney Paragon Mall in 2019. Additional charging stations were added this year, namely at the Prestige Hotel in George Town and the Light Hotel in Seberang Jaya. More recently, 120 kW CCS DC fast chargers were added to the Tian Siang Premium Auto dealerships in Butterworth and in Ipoh.

“With the new BMW i Charging facilities introduced today, we are thrilled to be powering a total of 12 premium charging facilities across the northern regions of Malaysia – bringing greater access to electromobility in major locations outside the Klang Valley,” said Tan Ka Kin, managing director of Tian Siang Premium Auto.

The two new BMW i charging facilities are located at the entrance of the resort and is reserved for the resort’s guest, at no charge. In case you’re unaware, The Datai Langkawi is located at the Northwest point of the island and is quite a distance from Kuah town, and other popular tourist spots. Guests at The Datai Langkawi can also test drive the BMW iX, for a limited-time only.