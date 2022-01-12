In BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Danny Tan / 12 January 2022 10:28 am / 0 comments

BMW Group Malaysia and Tian Siang Premium Auto have added three BMW i Charging facilities in Penang, namely at The Prestige Hotel in George Town and the Light Hotel in Seberang Jaya.

“We have been working closely with our network of dealers as well as key stakeholders leading up to the introduction of BMW i in 2015 to ensure the necessary charging infrastructures are in place for the acceleration of electromobility in the country,” said Hans de Visser, MD of BMW Group Malaysia.

“We at BMW believe that the future is electric, and it is a shared responsibility between all parties including our dealer partners such as Tian Siang Premium Auto to keep driving electrified mobility forward in Malaysia,” he added.

“The three new BMW i Charging facilities are added to the 10 existing facilities we introduced previously across Ipoh and Penang. As we continue to grow the charging infrastructure in these states, we look forward to strengthening the confidence in electrified mobility – to which we have seen progressively grow in the past few years,” said Tan Ka Kin, dealer principal of Tian Siang Premium Auto.

Besides local owners of EVs and plug-in hybrids, the chargers – which should be the usual Wallbox with 11 kW three-phase operation and Type 2 connection – will also benefit holidaymakers. Tian Siang has previously introduced BMW i Charging facilities in Ipoh (WEIL Hotel, Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat) and Penang (Gurney Paragon Mall and Iconic Hotel).