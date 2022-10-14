In BYD, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 14 October 2022 9:44 am / 2 comments

The BYD Atto 3 has been awarded with a five-star safety rating by the Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP). This comes just a few days after the Chinese-brand fully electric crossover secured five stars from the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), whose report was adapted by ANCAP.

Referring to ANCAP’s report first, the Atto 3 scored 91% (34.68 out of 38 points) in the adult occupant protection test and 84% (41.62 out of 49 points) in the child occupant protection test. In New Zealand where the safety rating applies, both the Standard Range and Extended Range variants come with ISOFIX child seat anchors and seven airbags (front, front side, full length curtain and driver’s passenger side).

Meanwhile, the vulnerable road user protection test saw the Atto 3 score just 69% (37.54 out of 54 points), with ANCAP noting the EV’s bonnet provided predominantly ‘Good’ or ‘Adequate’ protection to the head of a struck pedestrian, but ‘Weak’ and ‘Poor’ results were recorded at the rear of the bonnet, at the base of the windscreen, along the front of the bonnet and on the stiff windscreen pillars.

However, the autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system that is standard for the Atto 3 performed well in both daylight and night-time conditions, and in some reverse conditions. The effectiveness of the AEB system, along with other systems like lane keep assist, speed limit assist and all-seat seatbelt reminder also helped contribute to an 80% (12.89 out of 16 points) in the safety assist test.

As for Euro NCAP’s report, the Atto 3 scored nearly the same results, with 91% (34.7 out of 38 points) in adult occupant protection, 89% (44 out of 49 points) in child occupant protection, 69% (37.5 out of 54 points) in vulnerable road user protection and 74% (12 out of 16 points) in safety assist.

The Atto 3 is one of two BYD models – the other is e6 MPV – that are set to be launched in Malaysia following the signing of a distributorship agreement between Sime Darby Motors and the Chinese carmaker last month.



