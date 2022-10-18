In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 18 October 2022 10:46 am / 0 comments

We spend quite of bit of time listening to music in our cars, so much so that musicians and recording artists already base their approval of a new mix of a track on how it sounds when played in a car. To deliver the ultimate in-car sound experience, Mercedes-Benz announced its new collaboration with Apple Music and Universal Music Group (UMG).

According to a recent survey conducted by the German carmaker, more than 76% of car drivers say that having a realistic spatial sound is either “important” or “rather important” to them. To provide such an experience, Mercedes-Benz’s partnership with the makers of the iPhone has enabled the native integration of Spatial Audio in a non-Apple device for the first time.

This leverages on the integration of Dolby Atmos in the optional Burmester sound systems that are offered in Mercedes-Benz vehicles with the latest generation of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX).

In its highest configuration, the Burmester high-end 4D sound system includes 31 speakers, including six that emit their sound from above, four near-ear speakers in the front seats and a subwoofer capable of displacing 18.5 litres of air. The setup also has eight sound transducers (two per seat), two amplifiers and can output 1,750 watts of power.

Dolby Atmos will first be available in the Maybach S-Class, S-Class as well as the EQE, EQE SUV, EQS and EQS SUV. With the technology side of things covered, the carmaker’s collaboration with UMG is to ensure the music played through the hardware meets the “gold standard.”

For this, UMG will be supplied with Mercedes-Benz vehicles to test mixes, so its music receives the highest quality seal dubbed ‘Approved in a Mercedes-Benz’. Additionally, UMG plans to set up a studio environment in Sindelfingen, Germany, which will be based on its Capitol Studios’ Studio C, a major global reference music studio for Dolby Atmos mixing.