In Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 November 2022 10:57 am / 0 comments

PLUS has announced the opening of a new petrol station at the Skudai R&R, southbound. It is a BHPetrol station and it should be located next to the existing Shell station at the Johor rest stop.

Besides the usual BHPetromart store, it appears that the new petrol station has a Texas Chicken outlet, so fans of that fast food chain, take note.

An extra petrol station and another food outlet is surely good news for highway travellers – as you’d know, it can sometimes get quite packed at the pumps. Drive safe and always take a break when you’re starting to feel drowsy.