In Cars, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 8 November 2022 1:50 pm / 0 comments

The Top 10 finalists for the 2022/23 Japan Car of the Year (JCOTY) award has been revealed and it seems there is an excess of competent, value-for-money cars in the Japanese market. Despite it being a ‘Top 10’ list, a total of 11 cars made the cut.

This is due to certain models receiving the same number of votes hence the inclusion of both into the list although the models were not revealed. The cars will be judged by a panel of 60 individuals consisting of automotive writers and journalists along with industry experts. The winner of the annual awards will be announced on December 8 2022.

The list of ‘Top 10’ cars for the 2022/23 Japan Car of the Year award are as follows:

Aside from the Japan Car of the Year title, other awards such as the Import Car of the Year, Design Car of the Year, Technology Car of the Year, Performance Car of the Year and Kei Car of the Year will be given out to their respective winners. Last year, the 2021/22 Japan Car of the Year award went to the Nissan Note e-Power.